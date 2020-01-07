|
|
Ronald A. Harris
Cincinnati - Ronald A. Harris, age 80, passed from this life to the next on January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol Harris for 55 years. Loving father of Cathleen (James) Rehn and David (Wendi) Harris, proud Peepaw to Brandon (Pamela) and Jason Rehn and Lydia (Brian) Campbell and Ethan Harris, loving brother to Ruthann (Ed) Borrowman and the late Deborah Harris, brother-in-law to Janet (late Duane) Rice. Fun loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Army veteran who worked at Kroger for 50 plus years. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Central Church of Christ in Cheviot, 3501 Cheviot Ave. 45211, with family and friends gathering from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Church of Christ (designate 3CYG or BOLC) or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15, 2020