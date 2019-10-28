|
Ronald "Ron" A. Henderson
Cincinnati - Devoted husband of 59 years to Esther "Gerri" Henderson (nee Rife). Loving father of Kent (Teresa) Henderson and Kerri (Tom) Powell. Cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Eva (David) Grubbs, Emma Henderson, Ken (Carol) Henderson, Judy (Steve) Aldridge, Joann (David) Walker, Steve (Debbie) Henderson and the late Alfred & Arthur Henderson. Adored brother-in-law of Elaine Henderson, Doris Clay and Joanna Williams. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Ron enjoyed teaching at the Cincinnati Christian University for 40 years, he worked with the Christian Restoration Association for 10 years, and he served in various capacities at the Western Hills Church of Christ Church. Passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Age 83 years. Visitation 6 - 8 PM Thursday October 31, 2019 at Western Hills Church of Christ, 5064 Sidney Rd., 45238. A second Visitation will take place on Friday November 1, 2019 at the Church from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. If desired memorials may be made to Western Hills Church of Christ, the Stone Worship Center at The Christian Village at Mason, or the Cincinnati Christian University. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019