Ronald A. Levin

Newport - Levin, Ronald A., age 69, passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. A.A. Levin and Selma Herlands Levin. He is survived by his siblings, Jerrold Levin (Janice), Bari Levin, Debbe Levin and Richard Levin, and by several nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. If you wish, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati or to the charity of one's choice. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
