Good Shepherd Parish
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
The Community of the Good Shepherd Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The Community of the Good Shepherd Church
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Ronald A. Wernke, 60, passed away December 28, 2018.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Wood Wernke; Children, Nathan, Michael and Sarah Wernke; father, Fred Wernke; Sister, Mary Kay; brothers, Rick, Rob, Rusty and Randy. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clarice Coyne Wernke, and his grandparents.

Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Community of the Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Rosary at 9:30 am and Mass at 10:00 am.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
