Ronald C. "Ron" Braunstein
Maineville - Maineville - age 83, passed away September 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Zoller) Braunstein; devoted father of Rhonda Braunstein, Robert (Sunny) Braunstein and Tanya (Mike) Reidy; loving grandfather of 7; great-grandfather of 1. Ron proudly served in the US Marine Corps prior to his Videography career. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to or to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2019