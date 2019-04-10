Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calvary Alliance Church
986 Nordyke Rd.
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Alliance Church
986 Nordyke Rd.
Ronald C. McDonald Sr.

Cincinnati - Ronald C. McDonald Sr., beloved husband of Carolyn J. McDonald (nee Harter) devoted father of Lynda (Steve) Windon, Karen (the late Philip) McCoy, Deborah (Jeff) McClure, and Ronald C. (Marcie) McDonald Jr., also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. April 8, 2019. Age 83 years. Residence Cherry Grove. Service at Calvary Alliance Church, 986 Nordyke Rd., Anderson Twp. on Sat. April 13, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
