Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Douglas "Doug" Garrett


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ronald Douglas "Doug" Garrett Obituary
Ronald Douglas "Doug" Garrett

Cincinnati - Ronald Douglas "Doug" Garrett, age 64, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019. Doug was born August 2, 1955 in Dayton, OH to the late Suzanne and Ronald Garrett.

Doug is survived by his son, Andrew (Christie) Douglas Garrett; grandson, Jonathan Patrick Garrett; sister, Holli (Michael) Koterba; three nephews, Noah (Lindy) Koterba, Erik (Kathryn) Koterba and John Koterba.

A memorial service for Doug will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A celebration of life with food and refreshments will occur Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Anderson's Life Celebration Center located behind the funeral home.

Please reach out to the family at [email protected] if you plan to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug's memory may be made to s.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Garrett family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now