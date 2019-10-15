|
|
Ronald Douglas "Doug" Garrett
Cincinnati - Ronald Douglas "Doug" Garrett, age 64, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019. Doug was born August 2, 1955 in Dayton, OH to the late Suzanne and Ronald Garrett.
Doug is survived by his son, Andrew (Christie) Douglas Garrett; grandson, Jonathan Patrick Garrett; sister, Holli (Michael) Koterba; three nephews, Noah (Lindy) Koterba, Erik (Kathryn) Koterba and John Koterba.
A memorial service for Doug will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A celebration of life with food and refreshments will occur Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Anderson's Life Celebration Center located behind the funeral home.
Please reach out to the family at [email protected] if you plan to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug's memory may be made to s.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019