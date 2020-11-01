1/
Ronald E. Stacy
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Stacy

Green Township - Beloved husband of Eva A. Stacy (Nee Stacy) for 49 years. Dear brother of the late Wilma (Robert) Schoemer. Brother in law of Lilly Stacy, Shirley (Charles) Sigley and Chester Stacy. Also survived by by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 84 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on WEDNESDAY from Noon until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Pl., Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.bjmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
01:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Entombment
02:00 PM
Miamitown Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved