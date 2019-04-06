|
Ronald Edward Garrett
Cincinnati - Ronald Edward Garrett, age 83, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019. Ronald was born December 5, 1935 in Franklin, OH to the late Rose Garrett and Bert Garrett.
Ronald's wife of 63 years, Suzanne Caroline Garrett, passed away April 3, 2019.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Holli (Mike) Koterba; son, Doug Garrett; grandchildren, Andrew (Christie) Garrett, Noah (Lindy) Koterba, Erik (Kathryn) Koterba and John Koterba; great-grandchildren, Ethan Garrett Koterba and Bryce Gerald Koterba.
A visitation for Ronald will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Monday, April 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Anderson Fuenral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A burial will occur at Springboro Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held following the Graveside Service at Anderson's Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019