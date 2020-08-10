Ronald Endres



On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Ronald Endres, loving husband and step-father, passed away at age 72. Ron was born January, 8 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to John and Elizabeth Endres. He attended Roger Bacon High School and went on to College. Ron lived throughout the nation during his lifetime. After leaving Cincinnati, he moved to Maine; then Lake Tahoe where he met his wife Tara. Ron and his wife moved to Las Vegas, Phoenix and finally to Dallas to be near family. Ron had a passion for sports and especially golf. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and knowledge of world politics. Ron was preceded in death by his father, John Endres, his mother, Elizabeth Endres, and sister Joyce Richter. He is survived by his wife Tara Endres, daughter Jacleen Yoder, her husband Britton Yoder and his two grandchildren Oliver and Andres Yoder. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Timothy Richter from Texas, Jim Richter, Cynthia Richter, and Kimberly Richter from Ohio.









