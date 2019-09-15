|
|
Ronald Gartner
Marquette, MI - Ronald J. Gartner, 82, of Marquette MI, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Mason, OH, surrounded by loving family. Born April 2, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, a son of the late Joseph Gartner and Mary (Liz) Holmes Gartner. Ron was a graduate of Elder High School in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Barbara A. Gartner. Survivors include his siblings Carol (late Kenneth) Bain, Maureen (late Arnie) Taylor and Dan (Trish) Gartner; children, David (Lisa) Gartner of Prescott, AZ, Elizabeth (Robert) Howe of Marquette, MI, Kathleen (late Kenneth) Phillips of Maineville, OH, William (Tara) Gartner of Escanaba, MI, Margaret (Scott) Doerflein of Cincinnati, OH, Jeannine (Frank) Moore of Wake Forest, NC, and Lawrence (late Enika) Gartner of San Diego, CA, 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation 5 - 7 PM on September 22 at Evans Funeral Home in Milford, OH. A mass of Christian Burial Monday September 23 at 10 AM at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Milford, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Queen City Hospice Care. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019