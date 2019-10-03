|
Ronald J. Harmon
Cincinnati - Husband and longtime companion of Kathy Meyer and former husband of Jane Harmon. Loving father of Ron, Mike (Sharon), Doug, Tom, David (Joann), Renata (Tim) Walsh and Amy (Jason) Lesko. Grandfather of Tyler, Lauren, Hayley, Hannah, Julia, Naomi, Campbell, Dominic, Elliott, Phoebe and Gianna. Brother of Wilbur (Georgia) Harmon. Uncle of Bill (Lisa) and Dana Harmon. Ron was a longtime coach and official for various sports, started NCH SAY soccer, advocate for youth, cat lover and was on the Board of Education for NCH and Great Oaks. Ron passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM. Service on Saturday, October 5 at 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald J. Harmon Scholarship Fund c/o Fifth Third Bank, 6800 Hamilton Avenue, 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019