|
|
Ronald J. Klein Sr.
West Chester - Ronald J. Sr. Beloved husband of the late Jane Helen (nee' Rohlfs) for 63 years. Loving father of Tina Klein, Ronald (Lori) Klein Jr. and Steven (Julie) Klein. Dear brother of the late Thomas, Robert and James Klein. Grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 15. Ronald passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation 12:30 PM to 1:45 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, Formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner, 10980 Reading Road, Sharonville, A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow the visitation at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019