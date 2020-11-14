1/
Ronald J. Mitchell Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Mitchell, Sr.

Hamilton, OH - Age 78 passed away on November 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Cavinder) Mitchell; father of Ron Mitchell, Jr (Elizabeth Edgar) and the late Lisa R. Mitchell; special uncle of Mike Mitchell; brother-in-law of Barb Croucher; and survived by his beloved "doggyboy" Willie. Member of the Roofers Union Local #42, Cincinnati and owned Mitchell Building Maintenance. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5 - 7 pm. and a Blessing Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 am. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved