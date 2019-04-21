|
Ronald L. Filippi
Cincinnati - Ronald L. Filippi, age 90 of Cincinnati, passed peacefully April 18th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Estes Filippi; father of Mark (Kathleen) Filippi, Karl Filippi, Kathryn (Kevin Roberts) Filippi, and Nick (Sunandha) Filippi; brother of the late Kay (George) Wright, Joseph Filippi and John (Shirley) Filippi; and grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle and great-uncle, to numerous family members and dear friend of Linda Kramer. At his request, a private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019