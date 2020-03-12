Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Kramer Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Kramer Sr. Obituary
Ronald L. Kramer, Sr.

Springfield Twp. - Ronald L. Kramer, Sr. . Beloved husband of Sharon S. Kramer ( nee Stoffran) for 39 years. Devoted father of Ron (Tina) Kramer Jr., Ken (Cindy) Kramer Sr., Barb (Tim) Mersch, Gary (Amy) Kramer, Tommy (Missy) Kramer, David (Johnna) Kramer, and Kyle (LeAnne) Kramer. Loving father-in-law of Marion Kramer. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Ronald Sr. passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Air Force Veteran. Worked for Procter & Gamble for 33 years. Member of the R & L Club (St. Bernard, OH) and of the Knights of Columbus Council #1747. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16th from 9 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery (St. Bernard, OH). Memorial donations can be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church or to the Little Sisters of the Poor-Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now