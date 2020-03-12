|
|
Ronald L. Kramer, Sr.
Springfield Twp. - Ronald L. Kramer, Sr. . Beloved husband of Sharon S. Kramer ( nee Stoffran) for 39 years. Devoted father of Ron (Tina) Kramer Jr., Ken (Cindy) Kramer Sr., Barb (Tim) Mersch, Gary (Amy) Kramer, Tommy (Missy) Kramer, David (Johnna) Kramer, and Kyle (LeAnne) Kramer. Loving father-in-law of Marion Kramer. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Ronald Sr. passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Air Force Veteran. Worked for Procter & Gamble for 33 years. Member of the R & L Club (St. Bernard, OH) and of the Knights of Columbus Council #1747. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16th from 9 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery (St. Bernard, OH). Memorial donations can be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church or to the Little Sisters of the Poor-Cincinnati. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020