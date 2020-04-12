|
Ronald L. McIntyre
Lawrenceburg - Ronald L. McIntyre, born Feb. 3, 1936, died on Apr. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Virginia McIntyre; brother Robert and his wife Carol; sister Janice; brother Gerald; his youngest son Gary; son-in-law Timothy Dickhaus. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Gayle; sons Glenn (Cindy) and Dennis (Patti); daughter Robin Dickhaus; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone IA 50037 (www.jdrf.org) or to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020