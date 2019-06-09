|
|
Ronald Louis Fresh, Sr.
Clifton - Ronald Louis Fresh, Sr., of Clifton, passed away Wednesday, due to complications of lung disease with his family at his side. He was 71 years old. He is survived by Jan, his wife of more than 50 years, and their two sons Ronald Jr. ("Rocky") of Camas, WA, and Robert Kyle Fresh of Jacksonville, FL. He will be missed by them, plus two loving daughters-in-law, and seven grandchildren.
Born and raised in southern Indiana, Ron played basketball at Southwestern HS (Hanover), and graduated from Hanover College. Ron and Jan moved to Cincinnati in 1972, and raised their boys in Clifton and Wyoming.
Active as a youth soccer coach when the boys were young, he loved watching his sons, then his grandkids play the beautiful game. After the boys got married and moved away from Cincinnati, Ron and Jan continued to influence young people's lives through various community activities as leaders in the Ulster Project, and as mentors to the Taft HS girls' basketball program since 2001.
They led an active church life together, and Ron served in leadership at River of Life (Mohawk), Ascension & Holy Trinity Espicopal (Wyoming), and the former Fellowship of Jesus Christ (Silverton). They have been members of Messiah Community Church (Silverton) most recently.
He loved to breakfast at his favorite spots over the years, and to visit Findlay Market with Roo, his trusty companion.
He spent most of his career in the insurance and financial planning business, most recently as VP at USI Midwest. In recent years, Ron and Jan spent as much time as possible visiting and enjoying their grandchildren.
Memorial: Monday, June 10, 11 AM, Messiah Community Church, 6969 Montgomery Road, 45236. Visitation 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, for the benefit of Girls Basketball at Taft IT High School, can be made to Sisterhood360 at paypal.me/Sisterhood360
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019