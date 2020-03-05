|
Ronald Nusekabel
Harrison - loving husband of Joyce A. (nee Leisgang), father of Connie (Mark) Chase, Amy (Bill) Luipold, Doug (Nikki Peace) Nusekabel, & Becky (Todd) Grandstaff; grandpa of 8 and 4 great grandchildren; brother: Daniel (Patricia) Nusekabel & many nieces & nephews. Visitation on Sun., Mar. 8, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial Mon., Mar. 9, 2020 at 11 AM in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Rd., Memorials to the church or the Harrison Fire Dept. Full obit www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020