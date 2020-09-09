1/1
Ronald Oberkorn
Mt. Healthy - Ronald H. "OB" Oberkorn, age 79, of Mt. Healthy, Ohio passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 16, 1941 to Herman and Mildred Oberkorn (nee Ulm). He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Elizabeth Oberkorn; sister, Karilee Majors; daughter-in-law, Donna Oberkorn. Ronald is survived by his beloved children, Kristine Oberkorn, Deron Oberkorn, Ronald L. (Amanda) Oberkorn, Cindy (Art) Houston, Kim (Tom) Deyhle, Lisa Pollard; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Ceremony will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 with a visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 7830 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
