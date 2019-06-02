Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 Banning Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church - White Oak
Ronald P. Discepoli


Ronald P. Discepoli Obituary
Ronald P. Discepoli

Green Twp. - Ronald Paul Discepoli, age 86, passed away on May 20, 2019. He is survived by his cherished and devoted wife of 65 years, Janet Pohlman Discepoli. Devoted father of Guy (Cindy) Discepoli, Lisa (Tim) Line, David (Denise) Discepoli, and Laura Discepoli Sagel. Also survived by loving sister Barbara Rish, sister-in-law Donna (Joe) Eddingfield and brother-in-law Joseph Tonnis. Grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (June 4) from 8:30am-10am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church - White Oak at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Discepoli Family Scholarship Fund, St. James White Oak School, 3565 Hubble Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
