Ronald Rape
Maineville - Ronald G. Beloved husband of Mary Lynn (nee Clark) for 39 years. Devoted father of Angela Harris, Deborah Pruden, Michael Ward, Patricia Simonton and Matthew Ward. Grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Brother of Gladys Englert. Passed away Monday July 15, 2019. Age 86. Visitation and Funeral Service Mon. July 22nd both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. See www.mrfh.com for more information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 18, 2019