Ronald W. Lucke
Lebanon - Ronald W. Lucke. Beloved husband of 58 years to Carolyn (nee Smith) Lucke. Loving father of Paula Jo (Tony) Wold, John Eric (Lisa) Lucke and the late Edward Ronald Lucke. Proud grandfather of Timothy (Katie) Wold, Andrea Wold, Victoria Wold, Taylor Edward (Kayla) Lucke and Suzanne Lucke. Great grandfather of Isaac, Liam, and Aurora Wold and Leo Edward Lucke. Dear brother of Marion (Roseann) Lucke, Virgil (deceased) (Phyllis) Lucke and Douglas (deceased) (Carol) Lucke. Passed away October 30, 2020 at the age of 82. Ronald, A proud U.S. Air Force Veteran, was a member of the Varsity Fencing Team at The Ohio State University. Retired after 36 years at Formica Co., He loved to play the organ, piano and accordion. At 11 he was interviewed and played the accordion for a radio broadcast and at 12 he became his church's first organist. In his spare time he enjoyed watching and coaching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all of their activities. Friends will be received Wednesday, November 4 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave.,Loveland. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 AM at Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 123 N. East St., Lebanon. Interment Union Cemetery.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
