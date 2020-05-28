Rosalie Kay Gleim
Rosalie Kay Gleim

Gleim, Rosalie Kay passed away on May 7, 2020. Born in Chicago, ILL to the late Kenneth and Hazel Gleim. She is survived by her sister, Mary Legner, Dayton, OH. Rosalie earned her master's degree and taught for many years. Friends have described her as one of the most generous people they've ever known. Memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
