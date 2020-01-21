Services
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Motherhouse Chapel at Mount Saint Joseph
Sister Rosalie Riggio, S.C.

Mount Saint Joseph - Sister Rosalie Riggio, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Pauline Bonfadini, Caroline Kokjohn and the late Carmela Riggio, survived by nieces and nephews. Departed Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 90. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial of cremains to follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
