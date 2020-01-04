|
Rose C. Ober
(nee Hollstegge), loving wife of the late Norbert T. Ober Sr., dear mother of Norbert Jr., Kathleen Lang, Janet, Connie, Michael (Darla), Nancy, Linda (Clay) Hissett, loving grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, dear sister of the late William, Robert, Irene Eilerman, Mary Sanders, James and Jerome. Thursday, January 2, 2020, age 89. Family and friends may call Thursday, January 9 from 9-10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, South Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Orphanage, 5400 Edalbert Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45239 or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020