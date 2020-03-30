Services
Rose M. Lapthorn (nee Hughes) wife of the late Albert "Bud" E. Lapthorn, beloved mother of Lynne (Norm) Wolfer and Robin (Mike) Zoller, devoted sister of Howard, Paul, the late Ernie, and Roy Hughes, dear grandmother of Bob, Dominic, and Joe Wolfer, Michael Zoller, and Angie Brubaker, also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Died Mar. 26, 2020 at age 91 years. Private Graveside Service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel at a later date. Memorials to Little Sisters of the Poor. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
