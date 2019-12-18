|
Rose Setty
Deer Park, - passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Paul C. Setty. Dear mother of Dolly Webber, Paula Budde and Richard (Deborah) Setty. Preceded in death by sons Ronald (Barbara) and Robert Setty. Grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 4. Sister of one sister and five brothers, (one brother living). Visitation will be Monday, December 23 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00p.m. at Staley Strawser Funeral Home in Deer Park.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019