Services
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
(513) 791-9357
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Staley - Strawser Funeral Home - Deer Park
7140 Plainfield Rd.
Deer Park, OH 45236
View Map
Deer Park, - passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Paul C. Setty. Dear mother of Dolly Webber, Paula Budde and Richard (Deborah) Setty. Preceded in death by sons Ronald (Barbara) and Robert Setty. Grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 4. Sister of one sister and five brothers, (one brother living). Visitation will be Monday, December 23 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00p.m. at Staley Strawser Funeral Home in Deer Park.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
