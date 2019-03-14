Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 5139210561
513-385-0511
Rose Spirtoff
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church
8465 Wuest Road
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church
8465 Wuest Road
Green Township - Rose Spirtoff, loving wife of Kosta J. Spirtoff for 62 years. Beloved mother of John (Vicki) Spirtoff, Kathy (Jay) Dold, and Dona (Joe) Coors. Devoted grandmother of Candra (Josh) Hays, Megan (Doug) Voisard, Alina, Lexi, and Troy Dold, Gabrielle, William, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Maria Coors. Dear sister of Dorothy Rettay, and Margie Petridis. Died March 10, 2019. Age 80. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 9:00AM until time of Service at 10:30AM at St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church 8465 Wuest Road (45247). Memorial contributions may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
