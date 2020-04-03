Resources
Rose Wingert (nee Glasser) beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Wingert, loving mother of Judy (Tom) Fariello, Marilyn (Ray) Art, Karen (Todd) Roscoe, Ken (Sharon) Wingert, Joanne Hungler, Jacqueline (Bill) Benes and Jay Wingert, cherished grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 14, dear sister of Jack Glasser. Went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2020. Age 92 years. Residence Mt. Washington. She will be greatly missed. T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. Online condolences can be made at tpwhite.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
