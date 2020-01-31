Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Rosemarie Libbert

Rosemarie Libbert Obituary
Rosemarie Libbert

Cincinnati - Rosemarie Libbert, 93, passed away on January 25, 2020. A service to Celebrate the Life of Rosemarie Libbert will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati. Friends may gather with the family from 10 AM Saturday until the time of the service. To view entire obituary and to share a condolence please visit www.springgrove.org. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, or .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020
