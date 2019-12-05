|
Rosemarie Megrue
Cincinnati - Rosemarie Megrue passed Monday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 99.
Her beloved husband Robert passed in 1981. She spoke often of Bob and was proud of his accomplishments. Their life together took them across the country as well as the globe.
Also proceeded in death by her parents Louis H. and Marie Waltermann, brother Louis (Ruth) Waltermann, and sister Margaret (Harold) Skinner. Survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize the Kenwood by Senior Star, and for their excellent care and support. Fiercely self-reliant and private, it was important to Rosemarie to live independently. The combined services from both organizations enabled her to fulfill her wish until her last days.
Please consider a donation to .
Visitation is Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. funeral service at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd 45236.
Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019