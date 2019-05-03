|
Rosemarie Topping
Indian Hill, Ohio - R o s e m a r i e
T o p p i n g age 83 years, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Loving mother of Connie Perry, John Topping, Dan Topping, Michael Topping. Beloved grandmother of Josiah Topping, Esther Topping, and Daniel Topping. Volunteer of Hospice for 20 years at . An active member of Indian Hill Women's Club. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3rd at Gilligan Funeral Home. 8225 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45236 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Armstrong Chapel, 5125 Drake Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to are appreciated. Online condolences expressed at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 3, 2019