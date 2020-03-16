Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Rosemary Lutmer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Lutmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Anne "Sis" Lutmer


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Rosemary Anne "Sis" Lutmer Obituary
Rosemary "Sis" Anne Lutmer

Hyde Park - Rosemary "Sis" Anne Lutmer (nee Dulle), born April 6th, 1929 to Elmer and Louise Dulle, passed away peacefully on March 14th, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of Robert F. Lutmer; cherished mother of Elizabeth (James) Frey, Joseph (Erika) Lutmer, Paul (Joanne) Lutmer, David (Judith) Lutmer and Susan (Randall) Stephenson; loving grandmother of 12; dear sister of Mary Lou (the late Charles) Boylan, the late John (Martha) Dulle, Margaret (the late William) Wimberg, William (Marilyn) Dulle, Joseph Dulle, and Anne Dulle; sister-in-law to the late Thomas (Lorraine) Lutmer, the late Dolly and Richard Nurre, and the late Rev. Joseph Lutmer; loving aunt to 27 nieces and nephews. In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for family only. All will be invited to a Memorial Mass celebrating Sis's life to be announced at later date. Donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 2358 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, 45208 or the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, 45203. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -