Hyde Park - Rosemary "Sis" Anne Lutmer (nee Dulle), born April 6th, 1929 to Elmer and Louise Dulle, passed away peacefully on March 14th, 2020. Age 90. Beloved wife of Robert F. Lutmer; cherished mother of Elizabeth (James) Frey, Joseph (Erika) Lutmer, Paul (Joanne) Lutmer, David (Judith) Lutmer and Susan (Randall) Stephenson; loving grandmother of 12; dear sister of Mary Lou (the late Charles) Boylan, the late John (Martha) Dulle, Margaret (the late William) Wimberg, William (Marilyn) Dulle, Joseph Dulle, and Anne Dulle; sister-in-law to the late Thomas (Lorraine) Lutmer, the late Dolly and Richard Nurre, and the late Rev. Joseph Lutmer; loving aunt to 27 nieces and nephews. In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for family only. All will be invited to a Memorial Mass celebrating Sis's life to be announced at later date. Donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 2358 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, 45208 or the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, 45203. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020