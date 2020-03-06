|
Rosemary Jane Bond, 93, of Cincinnati, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at The Wellington in Cincinnati. She was a retired Service Consultant for Cincinnati Bell. Rosemary was a member of Erlanger Christian Church and of Eastern Star. She was a Worthy Matron with Bristol Chapter #39 and Guardian of Bethel Six in Erlanger. She was also a Kentucky Colonel, Grand Guardian of JOB's Daughters for the State of Kentucky and she loved working in the yard with her flowers. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, James Bond (2004); brothers, John Bobb and Ernest "Doodle" Bobb. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Raymond) Doth of Harrison; brother, Kenneth Bobb of Dry Ridge; sisters, Nettie Perry of Cincinnati, Susan Turley of DeMossville, Shirley Kennedy of Edgewood; grandchildren, Donna (Dave) Schneider, Michelle (Dave) Smith, Nichole (Bob) Schoenfelder; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Service at 11:00 AM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Cincinnati Association for the Blind, 2045 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020