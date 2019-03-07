Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Resources
Rosemary (Corbin) Dierdorf

Obituary Condolences

Rosemary (Corbin) Dierdorf Obituary
Rosemary (Corbin) Dierdorf

Harrison - Loving wife of the late Arthur Harold Dierdorf; mother of Susan (John) Roell, Sally (Robert) Ruskaup & Jon (Debbie) Dierdorf; grandmother of 8 & 14 great grandchildren; Sister of Robert (Jean) Corbin, Dorisann (the late Bruce) Albright, the late: Marvin (Sylvia) Corbin, Joe (Betty) Corbin,& Erma (Don) Kirkling. Visitation will be on Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 from 4 pm until the time of the Eastern Star Service at 7:30 PM with funeral services on Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 at 11 AM all in the Brater Winter Funeral Home, 201 S. Vine St. Harrison. Memorials to St. John's UCC or Shriner's Burn Hospital through the funeral home. full obit www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
