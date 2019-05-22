|
Rosemary E. Chalfant (nee Anders)
Milford - Rosemary E. Chalfant (nee Anders) wife of the late Daniel L. Chalfant, beloved mother of Del (Ron) Ehemann and Rosie Chalfant, dear grandmother of Jack & Ronnie Ehemann, and Katie & Maddy Severson, sister of the late Joy Frohmeyer, Sis Boschert, and Betty Johnson, also survived by several nieces and nephews. May 17, 2019. Age 81 years. Residence Miford, OH., formerly of Florence, KY. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp., on Fri. May 24, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to SEM Villa or Clermont Senior Services. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019