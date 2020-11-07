Rosemary Helen Schatzel
Painesville - Rosemary Helen Schatzel, age 79 of Painesville, Ohio and previously of Cincinnati died on November 2, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1941 in Warren, Ohio to the late Donald and Anna Schatzel. She spent her school years in Warren and was a member of St. Mary's Church. Rosemary retired from Procter and Gamble after 32 years, where she was an executive secretary and then purchasing agent. She loved antiques, gardening, and traveling. Rosemary was fond of animals and supported her local Humane Society. She also volunteered and was a member of The Warren County Historical Society in Lebanon, Ohio.
She is survived by her siblings; Donna Riehm, Linda Antonelli, Gloria Mitchell, and Fred Schatzel, nieces Melanie Sahlan, Lisa Gnad, Erin Mitchell, nephew Ryan Mitchell and great-nephew Justin Gnad and great-niece Emily Gnad; in addition to a group of longtime friends.
A graveside service and burial of ashes will be Tuesday at All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, www.hospicewr.org
or the donors local hospice. Prayer and Mass intentions are suggested at one's local church.