Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Rosemary Hollmeyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Mary Church
2853 Erie Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
2853 Erie Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Hollmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Hollmeyer

Add a Memory
Rosemary Hollmeyer Obituary
Rosemary Hollmeyer

Rosemary T. "Ro" Hollmeyer (nee Hoffman), beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Hollmeyer, loving mother of Sally (Dan) Keefe, Ann (Dr. Jamey) Bingham, Tom (Liz) Hollmeyer, Jr., and the late Judy Parker. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sunday, February 16, 2020. Age 98. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church, Hyde Park, Saturday, February 29 at 10:30am. Visitation before Mass from 9-10:15am. Memorials may be directed to the Episcopal Retirement Services, 3870 Virginia Ave., 45227, or, St. Mary School, 2853 Erie Ave., 45208. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -