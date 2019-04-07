Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rose Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
View Map
Rosemary Holton (nee Coyne)

Anderson Twp. - Rosemary Holton (nee Coyne) age 90 of Anderson Twp., died April 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert L. Holton, devoted mother of Christine Ann (K.C.) Farrell, Claudia Holton, and Cynthia Rose (Tony) Brenner, loving grandmother of Troy, Robin, Stacy, Sarah, Caitlin, Andrew, and Caroline, caring great-grandmother of Taylor, Riley, Sean, Quinn, Cameron, and Vivian, cherished great great-grandmother of Jay, dear sister of Doris Adams, Paul and Norbert Coyne, and the late Richard Coyne. She leaves behind many dear friends and a lifelong love for dancing, music, and traveling - in most recent years with Sam Beitler. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Monday, April 15 at 9:30 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Sunday, April 14 from 2 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Brookdale Hospice or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
