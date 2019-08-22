|
|
Rosemary Jenkins
West Chester - Rosemary Jenkins (nee Falls) devoted wife of the late James Roscoe Jenkins for 43 years. Beloved mother of James (Marilyn) Jenkins, Suzanne (Jerry) Leggett, Charles "Buzz" Jenkins, Rita (the late Ralph) King, and Christina (Mark) Stahl. Dear grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents William and Helena Falls, and seven brothers and sisters. Passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 95. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Friday, August 23 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019