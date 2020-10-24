1/
Rosemary Lail
Rosemary Lail

Blue Jay - (nee Knose) The loving wife of the late Ervan "Buck" Lail. Wonderful Mommy of Jean (the late Mel) Knollman, Judy (Frank) Linkmeyer & Debbie (the late Val) McKenzie. Cherished Granny of Melissa (Dan) Diersing, Shelly (Joe) Fette, Steve Linkmeyer, Scott (Sheila), Neil (Penny), & Adam (Rachel) Knollman & Brant McKenzie. Dear Great Granny of 14. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation & Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Cincinnati through the funeral home www.braterfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
