|
|
Rosemary Lennertz (nee Aretz)
Hyde Park - Rosemary Lennertz (nee Aretz) wife of the late C. Robert Lennertz, beloved mother of Lawrence (Natalia) Lennertz, Carla (Stephen) Booth, Robert J. (Teresa) Lennertz, Lisa (Richard) Damico, and Amy (Tom) Sutter, dear grandmother of Andre (Meredith), Matthew (Linda), Alex (Catherine), Myles, Lauren, Aaron (Allison), Daniel, Brian, Jacqueline (Cervilio), Nicholas, Joseph, and Coleman, great-grandmother of Anastazia, Isla, Rhys, Isabella, Graham, Leonardo, and Mateo, also survived many nieces and nephews. Died Jan. 23, 2020 at age 94 years. Residence Hyde Park, formerly of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Bellarmine Chapel, at Xavier University, on Tues. Jan. 28, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to the Talbert House, 2600 Victory Pkwy. Cinti, OH 45206 or SEM 201 Mound St. Milford, OH 45150.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020