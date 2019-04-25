Services
Rosemary Miller Jacob


Rosemary Miller Jacob

Maineville - Rosemary Miller Jacob of Maineville, Ohio. Beloved wife of Len Jacob. Loving mother of Mark (Vickie) Taylor, Bari Colebrook, and Kellie (Dan) Buzek. Cherished grandmother of Nick Taylor, Brittany Taylor, David Colebrook, Molly Colebrook, Lindsey Hamilton, Matt Buzek, and Alison Buzek. Dear sister of Betty and Lois. Passed away April 23, 2019 at the age of 78. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM on Saturday, April 27 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 455140, where services will be held at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemary may be directed to the Ken Anderson Alliance or UC Impact.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
