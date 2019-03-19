Services
Cincinnati - Rosemary Mosley of Cincinnati died March 13, 2019 at the age of 91 at Blue Ash Hospice. She was born in Norwood, Ohio to the late Joseph and Loretta Geis. Rosemary leaves behind her children Gary and Chris Mosley. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Mosley and her sister Helen (Frank) Schreiner. She is survived by her brother Don (Ann), and sister JoAnn (the late Ray) Romani and grandchild Ethan Mosley. She was godmother to Kim Robinson. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends. Rosie graduated from Regina High School. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, cruises and family. Memorial Gathering Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at Good Shepard Catholic Church, 8815 East Kemper Road, Montgomery, OH 45249 with mass to follow at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Rosemary to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019
