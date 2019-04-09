Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Reinstatler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Reinstatler

Obituary Condolences

Rosemary Reinstatler Obituary
Rosemary Reinstatler

Cincinnati - Reinstatler, Rosemary (nee Hunt) age 91, devoted wife of the late Sylvester Reinstatler, loving mother of Jerry (Deborah), Patty (Greg) Lester, Greg (Mary Lee), Dan (Sherri), Karen (Pete) Pritchard, Chris (Lisa), Joe (Jackie), Mary (Joe) Belperio, Elaine (Tim) Beck and Becky (Phill) Busken. Cherished grandmother of 32 and 21 great grandchildren. Dear and loved daughter of the late Albert and Helen (nee Shine) Hunt. Sister of William "Joyce" and the late Gene (Mary Louise) Hunt. Aunt of many caring nieces and nephews. She passed away peacefully to eternal life April 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was known for her beautiful smile and warm, loving personality. She made everyone feel special, had a great sense of humor, and was happiest when she could do something for someone else. She was a nurturer and graduated from that role with her children to her grandchildren and great grandchildren with ease. She did not judge and looked for the best in everyone. Like the sun, her radiance cast a pleasing light on all who were with her. She always appreciated the many gifts God has given her, and with her late husband Syl and their loving partnership with God, she lived the American dream and built a life founded on love which will stand for generations to come. Our family would like to thank the people at Christ Hospital and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now