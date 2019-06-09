Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Schwarzwalder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Schwarzwalder


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Rosemary Schwarzwalder Obituary
Rosemary Schwarzwalder

Cincinnati - SCHWARZWALDER, Rosemary (nee Simpson). Beloved wife of the late Alfred W. Schwarzwalder. Dear mother of Allen L. (the late Mari Lee) Schwarzwalder and Betty (the late Bill) Gadberry, grandmother of Gina (Willie) Hill, Melina (Bob) Siler and Misty Lawson, great grandmother of Solomon, Shelby Isabella and Jaxson Allen. Passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at the age of 98. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Tuesday from 11AM until Funeral Service at 1PM. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now