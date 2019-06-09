|
Rosemary Schwarzwalder
Cincinnati - SCHWARZWALDER, Rosemary (nee Simpson). Beloved wife of the late Alfred W. Schwarzwalder. Dear mother of Allen L. (the late Mari Lee) Schwarzwalder and Betty (the late Bill) Gadberry, grandmother of Gina (Willie) Hill, Melina (Bob) Siler and Misty Lawson, great grandmother of Solomon, Shelby Isabella and Jaxson Allen. Passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at the age of 98. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Tuesday from 11AM until Funeral Service at 1PM. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019