Rosie "Dolly" Wiwi
Waynesville - Rosie "Dolly" Wiwi, age 82, formerly of Harrison, passed away Sat. March 30, 2019. Rosie worked for KDI and retired from CTL Aerospace. She was a Master Gardener and won many awards for her beautiful landscaping work at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, in 2016; daughter Shirley Coffey, a grandson Ryan Coffey; her parents Ibra and Marie (Hall) Martin; brother Anon Martin; and two sisters Maywood Amburgey and Miami Martin. She is survived by three daughters Brenda (Steve) Vontz, Dianna (Doug) Dahlenburg, and Sharon (Stephen) Geers; seven grandchildren Jason, Darrin, Matthew, Brandon, Laura, Stephanie, and Lindsay; many great grandchildren; and two brothers Amon and Namon Martin. Private services. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019