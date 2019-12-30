Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5884 Crittenden Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Rosina Margaret "Rose" Troxell

Rosina Margaret "Rose" Troxell Obituary
Rosina "Rose" Margaret Troxell

Zionsville - Rosina "Rose" Margaret Troxell, 88, of Zionsville, IN passed away on December 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Rose was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 12, 1931 to parents, Joseph and Antionette (Barone) Meale. During her career, Rose worked as a secretary with General Electric. She attended Christ the King Catholic Church.

Rose is survived by her husband, James Leland Troxell; son, Timothy Troxell (wife, Lisa); and granddaughter, Abby Troxell.

Friends may call from 9:30am until 11:30am, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis. Entombment will follow the mass at Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
