Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W Sharon Rd.
Glendale, OH

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
48 W Sharon Rd.
Glendale, OH


Cincinnati - Age 88. Passed away February 21, 2020. Preceded in death her parents, Raymond & Henrietta Osterman; and her brothers, Raymond, Elmer & Anthony Osterman. Survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Osterman; and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 from 10am until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11am. Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel Church. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
